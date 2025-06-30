Enemy attacked Sloviansk with "shaheds" at night: industrial buildings and private houses damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 30 June, Sloviansk once again came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Liakh.
He noted that the city was attacked by "Shaheds", with hits recorded in the Zaliznychnyi district and in the "Kerammash" area.
"Industrial premises and private houses on General Kulchytskyi and Barvinkivska streets were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password