Enemy attacked Sloviansk with "shaheds" at night: industrial buildings and private houses damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 30 June, Sloviansk once again came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Liakh.

He noted that the city was attacked by "Shaheds", with hits recorded in the Zaliznychnyi district and in the "Kerammash" area.

"Industrial premises and private houses on General Kulchytskyi and Barvinkivska streets were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.

