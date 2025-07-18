ENG
Series of explosions rattle Dnipro and Poltava: ballistic threat ongoing

Explosions heard in Poltava and Dnipro on July 18

On the evening of July 18, explosions were heard in Poltava and Dnipro during air raid alerts.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At 7:35 PM, the Air Forces informed that a ballistic weapons threat was declared from the northeastern direction.

Later, reports emerged of a high-speed target over Poltava and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Local media reported an explosion in Poltava and a series of explosions in Dnipro.

