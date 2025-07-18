Series of explosions rattle Dnipro and Poltava: ballistic threat ongoing
On the evening of July 18, explosions were heard in Poltava and Dnipro during air raid alerts.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
At 7:35 PM, the Air Forces informed that a ballistic weapons threat was declared from the northeastern direction.
Later, reports emerged of a high-speed target over Poltava and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Local media reported an explosion in Poltava and a series of explosions in Dnipro.
