Shahed drones attack Chernihiv, explosions rattled city

On the evening of July 14, at least five explosions were heard in Chernihiv. Two Shahed drones were recorded falling on the outskirts of the city.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, information regarding damage and injuries from the explosions is being clarified.

As of 9:30 p.m., there were no reports of injuries resulting from the Shahed drone explosions.

Earlier, the AFU Air Forces reported that Russian UAVs were moving towards Chernihiv.

