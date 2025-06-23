Russians shelled 34 settlements in Chernihiv region over past week: three killed, 13 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past week, Russian forces carried out 292 strikes on 34 settlements in the Chernihiv region, with 751 explosions recorded.

This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

According to the official, Russians launched a cruise missile at the city of Chernihiv, hitting a business facility. Apartment buildings and private homes were also damaged.

A civilian man was killed as a result of shelling in the Nizhyn area. Residential houses and outbuildings sustained damage.

A village in the Pryluky district was attacked by enemy drones. A local resident was injured. Apartment buildings, cars, and garages were damaged.

The Koriukivka district also came under fire. On Tuesday morning, a woman from a village in the Snovsk community was injured.

On Sunday evening, an attack on one of the settlements in the Snovsk area left two people dead. Earlier reports indicated 10 injuries; the number has now risen to 11. Four of the wounded are teenagers aged 15 to 16.

The Novhorod-Siverskyi district continues to suffer from ongoing Russian shelling. Residential homes have been destroyed and damaged.









