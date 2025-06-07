Emergency rescue operations in Chernihiv after Russian attack have been completed: bodies of two dead people were recovered from rubble. PHOTO

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv after the Russian shelling on the night of 6 June. The bodies of two victims were unblocked from the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed, and the bodies of 2 victims have been unblocked from the rubble," the statement said.

As a result of the hostile attack, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Three people were injured.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 6 June, the Ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr, and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while eliminating shelling in Kyiv. In Kyiv region, the shelling damaged the tracks, and several trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "Shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home. Lutsk also came under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 rockets used by the Russian-backed militants. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Later, it became known that a hotel housing the Ukrainian athletics team came under fire. It was also reported that the body of a dead man had been unblocked from the rubble in Lutsk at the site of the Russian shelling.

There wasa hit in the Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in the Lviv region, without any casualties. In addition, on the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

