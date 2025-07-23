General Staff: 72 combat engagements were recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 PM, there have been 72 combat engagements on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

The enemy from Russian territory conducted artillery shelling on the areas of Velykyi Prykil, Sosnivka, Malushyne, Popivka, Korenok, and Khliborob in the Sumy region.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled six enemy attacks, with three more clashes ongoing. The enemy also carried out seven airstrikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 207 shelling attacks, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, four clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Dvorichna, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted seven times during the day to advance toward our positions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zahryzove, and Novoplatonivka. The defense forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, with three more clashes ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Shypylivka, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions twice near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced once toward our units’ positions near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy attempted to advance 26 times toward our positions near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, and Sukhetske. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the aggressor attacked five times near Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, and Vilne Pole.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but carried out an airstrike on Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, four enemy attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions failed.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation at this time.