Developer of one of world’s most notorious hacker platforms detained in Kyiv – SSU. PHOTOS

Cybersecurity specialists from Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU), working in coordination with the National Police, French law enforcement, and Europol, have uncovered the developer of one of the world’s most notorious hacker platforms.

For over a decade, hackers across the globe used the forum to purchase cutting-edge spyware and access restricted databases.

The developer was identified in Kyiv. The platform had over 50,000 registered users, including infamous hacker groups such as REvil, LockBit, Conti, and Qilin.

"Using the forum’s 'services', cybercriminals targeted automated control systems of banks, government institutions, and major corporations in the US and EU.

For instance, attackers used malware and initial access credentials purchased via the forum to infiltrate international corporate networks and extort money. In cases of non-payment, they threatened to leak confidential data online and paralyze the victims’ operations," the SSU noted.

Authorities also documented numerous instances of the forum being used to recruit new members for hacker groups and to distribute new strains of malicious software.

During the cyber operation, the administrator’s location was identified, and part of the forum’s infrastructure was shut down.

Searches at the suspect’s residence uncovered computer equipment, mobile phones, and funds received via cryptocurrency transactions for facilitating hacker activities.

An investigation is ongoing to identify all individuals involved in operating and using the criminal forum.

