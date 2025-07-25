In Tambov region, drones attacked powder factory. VIDEO

On the night of 25 July, explosions were heard in the town of Kotovsk, Tambov Region. The region was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

In particular, a number of channels claimed that unknown drones had struck a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk.

Further, local residents began to report that after the alleged strikes, smoke began to appear in the area of the facility. According to OSINT analysts, a fire broke out at the plant.

