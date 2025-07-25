Eight Russian airports suspended due to drone attack
On the night of 25 July, eight airports in Russia introduced the "Carpet" Plan due to a drone attack,
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.
According to them, flights have been suspended at the airports of Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Stavropol, Sochi and Tambov.
The airspace over these air havens has been temporarily closed. Due to the drone attack, 27 flights were delayed.
The Russians also noted that 45 planes were delayed for departure and arrival at Sochi airport alone because of drones.
As a reminder, on the night of 25 July, a series of explosions occurred in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai.
