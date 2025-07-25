Drones attacked Nevinnomyssk in Stavropol region of Russian Federation: 37 "arrivals" recorded. VIDEO
On the night of 25 July, a series of explosions occurred in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.
According to local authorities, 37 "arrivals" were recorded in Nevinnomyssk. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Mikhail Minenkov.
At the same time, according to local public media, the "Nevinnomyssky Azot" plant was hit. As a result, a fire broke out there. The chemical company is part of the "EuroChem" group and is a major producer of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia.
