Drones attacked Krasnodar region: oil depot near Sochi airport were hit. VIDEO

On the night of 24 July, in the federal territory of Sirius, located near Sochi, drones attacked an oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to the Ministry of Defence, air defence systems shot down 21 drones, but one of them hit the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot on the federal territory of Sirius. The facility is located approximately 550 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The attack was confirmed by Ilya Plishkin, head of the administration of the Sirius Federal Territory in Krasnodar Krai. According to him, the attack hit the company on Tavriyskaya Street. He urged local residents to temporarily refrain from travelling in the area and avoid walking in the vicinity.

According to telegram channels, one person died and another was seriously injured.

Tourists in hotels in Sochi and Adler were evacuated to underground car parks.

