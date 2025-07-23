ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
Explosions were heard in Taganrog and suburbs of Rostov: reports of drone attack on railway station and power plant in Novocherkassk. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 23 July 2025, explosions were heard in a number of Russian settlements during a UAV attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

The Russian Ministry of Defence assured that the day before, between 09:00 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. Moscow time, Russian air defence allegedly destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones over several regions of the country.

In particular, explosions were heard in Taganrog and the suburbs of Rostov-on-Don. According to the ASTRA telegram channel, Novocherkassk in the Rostov region was under attack.

Watch more: Russians reported drone attack on Millerovo airfield in Rostov region: more than 10 explosions were heard. VIDEO

"Numerous images are published online, allegedly from the scene. It is alleged that the railway station area and Novocherkassk State Regional Electricity Plant were attacked," the statement said.

Novocherkassk after the attack
There is no official confirmation or further information on the consequences of the attack.

