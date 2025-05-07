Collapse at Russian airports: dozens of flights canceled due to drone attacks in Russia

On May 7, several Russian airlines canceled dozens of flights due to the May 7 attack by attack drones on Russian territory. Passengers were stuck at airports without water and food.

This was reported by the Russian edition of The Moscow Times.

In this regard, many airports in Central Russia have experienced a transport collapse. Passengers of canceled or delayed flights stay for hours in terminals, many of which are overcrowded. They complain that they are not provided with food, water, or a place to sleep.

In particular, Russia's largest air carrier, Aeroflot, canceled 52 flights from Moscow and 54 more to the Russian capital on Wednesday, according to the company's online schedule.

In total, more than 140 flights to and from Moscow have been delayed. More than 280 flights were scheduled to depart. This includes flights operated by Aeroflot itself (Sheremetyevo Airport) and its subsidiary Rossiya (Vnukovo Airport).

Pobeda Airlines has informed passengers that due to restrictions imposed by Rosaviatsia, it was forced to cancel some flights on May 6 and 7. Other flights are also likely to be delayed and redirected to other airfields.

S7 Airlines also announced the cancellation of flights due to air traffic restrictions in Central Russia amid drone attacks. The company noted that some flights to Domodedovo Airport have been canceled, and some planes have been diverted to other airfields.

According to Ural Airlines, the company canceled 18 flights, 9 planes were redirected, and about 40 flights were delayed due to an "emergency situation."

Azur Air, Nordwind, and Nordstar also warned of possible changes.

As of the morning of May 7, restrictions on arrivals and departures were also in effect at the airports of Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Kazan, and Nizhnekamsk.

According to Baza, a queue of several dozen airplanes has gathered at Pulkovo (St. Petersburg). One of the main reasons is the lack of ladders.

There are more than 50 "extra" planes at the airport that landed in St. Petersburg due to the closure of Moscow airports.

As a result, according to the sources, the planes have to pull into parking lots, turn off their engines and just wait. The waiting time at the ramp can be up to two hours.