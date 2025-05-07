Drones attacked Tula and Saransk: several enterprises are on fire - media (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 7 May 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Saransk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

A fire is reported in the Khimmash district of Saransk after a UAV attack.

It is also noted that, according to local residents, the "Optical Fibre Systems" plant was attacked. The Saransk Mechanical Plant and "Saranskkabel-Optika" plant are located a few kilometres away, according to ASTRA's analysis.

Later, after analysing the photo, the publication noted that it was the "Optical Fibre Systems" plant that was on fire.









No further information is available at this time.

According to ASTRA, fires were also reported in Tula near two of Russia's largest defence industry enterprises after the UAV attack. Both enterprises are part of the hostile "Rostec" state corporation.

In Tula, smoke is visible in the area of Shcheglovskaya zaseka Street, according to local residents and local publics.

The street is home to the Design Bureau of Instrumentation JSC, which develops high-precision guided weapons, and the SPLAV Research and Production Association (SPLAV), which produces multiple launch rocket systems. The companies are located about a kilometre away from each other. It is not yet known what exactly is on fire.