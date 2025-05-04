ENG
UAV attacks on Russia
Strela plant in Bryansk region, which is linked to Russian defence industry, has been attacked. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Strela transformer manufacturing plant in the Bryansk region of Russia, whose partners include leading Russian defence companies, was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

As noted, a fire broke out at the plant as a result of the shelling.

In turn, the regional governor, Oleksandr Bohomaz, confirmed the attack on the company.

"As a result of the terrorist attack, the industrial enterprise caught fire, and production and administrative buildings were destroyed. There were no casualties," he wrote.

It is worth noting that Strela specialises in the production of transformers, chokes, autotransformers, etc. The company's partners include leading companies in the defence, aerospace, electrical and electronic industries and research institutes.

