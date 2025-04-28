Massive UAV attack on Bryansk region: "Kremniy-El" plant is under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 28 April, UAVs attacked the "Kremniy-El" plant in Bryansk, which produced electronics for Russia's military needs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

According to local reports, there were at least 10 explosions. Preliminarily, the target of the attack was the "Kremniy El" plant, which manufactured parts for "Pantsyr" air defence systems and "Iskander" missile systems. In addition, the plant produces a wide range of microcircuits and components used in "Topol-M" and "Bulava" missile systems, S-300 and S-400 air defence systems, and in the onboard electronics of combat aircraft.

In addition, several cars caught fire in a car park on Krasnoarmiyska Street due to Russian air defence and debris. A fire also broke out in a residential building on Moskovskaya Street.

According to the governor of the region, air defence destroyed several dozen drones over the region, causing damage to civilian facilities and infrastructure.

What is known about the "Kremniy El" plant?

The plant is a key player in the industry and one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In particular, the company produces components for military equipment. The plant is located more than 100 km from the border. The plant is involved in the development of new radars, which are designed for air defence systems, aircraft and ships. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for Pantsyr air defence systems, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare systems and Russian UAVs.

On the night of 19 October 2024, drones attacked the "Kremniy El" plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Last night, Russian air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs. Air defence forces were operating in 11 regions and over the occupied Crimea.



