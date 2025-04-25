Drones attacked Shuya again in Ivanovo region of Russia. Rosaviatsia closed Nizhny Novgorod airport

On the night of 25 April, Ukrainian drones again attacked facilities in the town of Shuya in the Ivanovo region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"A drone attack is being repelled in the town of Shuya. Stay calm, move to a safe place," the Ivanovo region government's telegram channel said.

The ASTRA news telegram channel reports that residents of Shuya report explosions and sirens in the city.

Subsequently, the authorities of the Ivanovo region of Russia published a report suggesting that one or more of the Ukrainian drones had been shot down during the raid.

"The danger of a UAV attack remains in Shuya. Emergency services are working at the site of the wreckage. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," the regional government's telegram channel said.

There is no other information about the consequences of the attack.

Nizhny Novgorod airport was also temporarily closed at night.

"In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced at Nizhny Novgorod Airport," the press service of the Russian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The Russian authorities usually close airports in the event of a threat of Ukrainian drones attacking the region where the airport is located.

As a reminder, on 16 April, Ukrainian drones attacked the location of the 112th Missile Brigade in Shuya, which Ukraine accused of striking the city of Sumy with Iskander ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday, 13 April. According to official reports, 35 people, including two children, were killed in the attack.

