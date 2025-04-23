Strike hits drone manufacturing plant in Yelabuga, over 1,000 km from Ukraine’s state border – General Staff

On Wednesday, April 23, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit a factory for the production of attack drones in the Russian Federation, which is more than 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Defense Forces carried out a fire attack on the production of attack UAVs (Geran-2, Shahed and others).

The production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different UAVs per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (RF) at a distance of 1054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

"We have confirmed hits and explosions in the target area. At the moment, we know about the damage to the UAV's final assembly shop. The results of the strike are being clarified.

This strike is Ukraine's just response to the Russian strategic military facility used to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Earlier, it was reported that on the afternoon of April 23, unknown drones attacked the Russian city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan.