ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11843 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
8 734 21

Drones attacking Russian Yelabuga: "Nearby, it’s flying!". VIDEO

Unidentified drones are attacking the Russian town of Yelabuga in Tatarstan.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, the network reported about UAVs in Tatarstan. Restrictions were also imposed at the airports of Nizhnekamsk and Kazan.

It is noted that Yelabuga is home to a military drone manufacturing plant.

Read more: If strikes on Russian targets did not yield results, Moscow would not insist on moratorium, - former NATO Commander Clark

Author: 

Russia (11730) drones (2332) Strikes on RF (218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 