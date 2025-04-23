Drones attacking Russian Yelabuga: "Nearby, it’s flying!". VIDEO

Unidentified drones are attacking the Russian town of Yelabuga in Tatarstan.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, the network reported about UAVs in Tatarstan. Restrictions were also imposed at the airports of Nizhnekamsk and Kazan.

It is noted that Yelabuga is home to a military drone manufacturing plant.

