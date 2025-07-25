Kremlin will do everything possible to avoid large-scale mobilization - Hodges

The Kremlin wants to avoid general mobilization, especially in large cities. The Russians will rely on tens of thousands of North Koreans to join their ranks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US forces in Europe.

He noted that it is likely that the Russian leadership will continue to offer huge bonuses and monetary incentives for joining the army to compensate for military losses. However, this will definitely have a negative impact on the workforce and the functioning of factories, which are already scarce.

"I think North Korea intends to send another 30,000 troops. And that's worrisome, because 30,000 is a big number, and from what I hear, these North Koreans are a little bit better trained than the first batch," Hodges added.

In his opinion, the Russian leadership is interested in avoiding a general mobilization, especially in Moscow or St. Petersburg.

