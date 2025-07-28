North Korea has supplied Russia with around 6.5 million rounds and over 600 artillery systems - Foreign Intelligence Service

North Korea has supplied Russia with around 6.5 million artillery shells of various calibers and hundreds of artillery systems. The DPRK remains a key arms supplier for Russia.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) in response to a request from LIGA.net, according to Censor.NET.

Intelligence estimates that North Korea has transferred at least 6.5 million rounds of 122mm or 152mm caliber ammunition to Russia, as well as about 600 artillery and rocket systems.

Among the supplied weapons are multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), self-propelled units, howitzers, and mortars. Specifically, these include:

Several KN-23/24 tactical ballistic missile (TBM) self-propelled launchers and KN-25 600mm MLRS;

Approximately 120 M-1991 240mm MLRS units;

Around 120 M-1989 Koksan 170mm self-propelled howitzers;

About 100 D-74I 122mm towed howitzers;

Approximately 100 M-1982 140mm mortars;

At least 165 Ture 63 107mm MLRS units.

The FIS emphasized that despite the low quality of some of this equipment, the cooperation is mutually beneficial.

"Although, according to Russian military assessments, certain North Korean artillery models are less effective and harder to repair, the military-technical cooperation between the DPRK and Russia is mutually advantageous. North Korea gains the opportunity to test and improve its domestically produced weapons under modern combat conditions, while Russia compensates for combat losses," the Foreign Intelligence Service added.

