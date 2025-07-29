Enemy keeps trying to break into Ukrainian defence in Lyman sector, 57 Russian attacks stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' onslaught, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. A total of 172 firefights were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes and dropped 149 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,922 shellings, including 61 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,859 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes on populated areas, in particular:

Ternove - Dnipropetrovsk region;

Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Markove, Svitle - Donetsk region;

Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Bilenke - Zaporizhzhia region;

Lvove - Kherson region.

Hostilities

Ten firefights took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and fired 308 times, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelenyi and Krasne Pershe.

Six invaders' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to break into our defences in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka and towards Dronivka and Serebrianka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops stopped four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked once in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor's assaults in the areas of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka and Temyrivka over the past day.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the occupation forces attempted to storm the positions of the Defence Forces near Kamianske once.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five invaders' attacks.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaipole sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, an ammunition depot and two enemy artillery pieces.

In total, the Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1,050 people over the last day.

Ukrainian troops also neutralised four tanks, 39 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, one air defence system, 192 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two cruise missiles and 91 units of occupiers' vehicles.

