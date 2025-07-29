Pentagon tests drones in conditions close to Ukrainian front - Defense News

The US Department of Defense has tested drones in conditions simulating combat operations in Ukraine. The tests took place in June at a training ground near Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

This was reported by Defense News, Censor.NET reported.

As noted, five companies have been demonstrating their drone systems for four days. Some of them experienced difficulties due to the complex environment of electronic warfare. In particular, there were problems with navigation and target detection.

The Pentagon emphasises that the tests helped to identify gaps in technology and improve some systems before the tests were completed. The old equipment was used to simulate modern threats.

Since it is impossible to conduct such tests in Ukraine, Alaska was chosen as a safe alternative.

