Germany is ready to assume responsibility for security in Europe, - Vice Chancellor Klingbeil

The head of the Ministry of Finance and Vice Chancellor of Germany Lars Klingbeil said that Germany is ready to take responsibility for the security of Europe.

"Considering the budget for 2026, it seems to me that we have clearly stated that we want to continue to actively contribute to strengthening the defense alliance and help in the realization of NATO's goals. And we will try to realize this even earlier than agreed, and we want to show that the Germans are ready to take responsibility for security in Europe," he said during his visit to Lithuania.

The Vice Chancellor noted that Germany's defense commitments include the implementation of the plan to deploy a German brigade in Lithuania.

"This would send a clear signal to the people of Lithuania and the Baltic states that there is no doubt that the German government will support its allies, this is a very important and clear message," he added.

"I am confident that the Baltic governments, like the German government, can rely on each other. In Germany, we are taking comprehensive measures to strengthen our defense capabilities and ensure deterrence," the Vice Chancellor said.

Klingbeil and Lithuanian Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius also reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine.

"We support Ukraine and seek to protect it from Russian aggression. We demand that Russia stop its aggression and will do everything possible to support Ukraine financially, politically and militarily," Klingbeil added.