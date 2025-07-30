US and China plan to extend "tariff truce"

The United States and China will continue negotiations to maintain the "tariff truce" until it expires in two weeks.

This was stated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

Bessent, who headed the US delegation, said in Stockholm that on Wednesday he would inform US President Donald Trump about the remaining issues, and he would approve the final decision.

"There are still a few technical details to be agreed upon," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.

Also, China's international trade representative Li Chenggang said that the US and China intend to extend the "tariff truce". These statements were made following two days of talks between the Chinese delegation and representatives of the US administration in Stockholm.

This year, the United States and China have repeatedly increased import tariffs for each other, which has led to extreme instability in global supply chains. However, following talks in Geneva in May, the parties agreed to temporarily reduce the tariffs. This agreement is valid until 12 August.