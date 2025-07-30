Enemy has advanced near Razine, Temyrivka, Oleksandrohrad and Yablunivka. There is movement of Russian troops near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing on the territory of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as on the administrative borders of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Razine (a village in the Hrodivska rural community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Temyrivka (a village in the Huliaipillia urban community of the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region), Maliivka (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region), Oleksandrohrad (a village in the Komar rural community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region) and Yablunivka (a village in the Illinivka rural community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.



Razine



Temyrivka



Maliivka



Oleksandrohrad



Yablunivka