DIU hacked servers of "government of Crimea": thousands of documents on abduction of Ukrainian children found. DOCUMENT

Ukrainian intelligence has received new evidence of the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

As part of a cyber operation, specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hacked the servers of the so-called "government of Crimea".

According to the DIU, the servers contained documentation on the illegal transfer of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.





Intelligence officers gained access to thousands of lists of abducted children, including the characteristics of orphans, illegal decisions to place them under the care of Russian citizens, and addresses of new places of residence.

DIU spokesman Andrii Yusov said that all the information collected had already been passed on to law enforcement agencies. The data will be used to open new criminal proceedings, return the children to Ukraine and bring those involved in the crime to justice.

