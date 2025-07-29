DIU special forces landed on occupied Tendra Spit: occupiers eliminated. VIDEO

Fighters from the Active Operations Department of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) carried out a special‑forces raid, landing by boat on Tendra Spit in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of 28 July, Defence Intelligence operatives landed on Tendra Spit and destroyed an occupation force position together with its personnel, a Zont electronic‑warfare system, and a Rosa radar station, the agency reported.

They also raised the Ukrainian flag over the island. No Ukrainian casualties were recorded.

Last year, DIU special‑operations troops carried out a series of "covert missions" on Tendra Spit.

On 6 August 2024, operators of the Active Operations unit "Artan" and the DIU Maritime Centre conducted a raid on the Tendra spit.