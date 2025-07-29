ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10356 visitors online
News Video DIU special operation on the Tendra Spit
5 929 17

DIU special forces landed on occupied Tendra Spit: occupiers eliminated. VIDEO

Fighters from the Active Operations Department of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) carried out a special‑forces raid, landing by boat on Tendra Spit in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of 28 July, Defence Intelligence operatives landed on Tendra Spit and destroyed an occupation force position together with its personnel, a Zont electronic‑warfare system, and a Rosa radar station, the agency reported.

They also raised the Ukrainian flag over the island. No Ukrainian casualties were recorded.

Last year, DIU special‑operations troops carried out a series of "covert missions" on Tendra Spit.

On 6 August 2024, operators of the Active Operations unit "Artan" and the DIU Maritime Centre conducted a raid on the Tendra spit.

Author: 

surgical operation (13) The Black Sea (373) Defense Intelligence (353) Khersonska region (2257) war in Ukraine (3404)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 