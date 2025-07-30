121 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 16:00, there have been 121 combat engagements on the front.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements suffered shelling from Russian territory, including Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Hudove, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Bobylivka, Hirky, Stepok, and Turia in Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks, with four engagements still ongoing. Since the start of the day, the enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 170 artillery strikes, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zaрryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched ten attacks near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and Yampolivka, toward Shandryholove, Olhivka, and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance near Serebrianka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made five attempts to advance today in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and toward Bondarne. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, near the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove, our troops repelled ten enemy offensives, with one engagement still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already stopped 25 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Tolstyi, Myrne, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the directions of Komyshuvakha and Temyrivka. Four engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance once near the settlement of Malynivka. Additionally, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

The aggressor launched one attack in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance near the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three attacks but achieved no success.

On other front sectors, the situation remained largely unchanged.