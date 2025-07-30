Enemy attempted to break through our defences near Torske and Karpivka. More than 60 assaults were repelled in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missiles and 57 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 109 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 5,715 attacks, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,677 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on areas near populated areas:

Bilohiria, Hryhorivka - Zaporizhzhia region; Lvove - Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck eight areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 890 people.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralised one tank, one armoured combat vehicle, 30 artillery systems, 100 operational and tactical drones, and 67 units of occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the North

As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the invaders at the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Thus, yesterday the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and fired 381 times, 12 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 enemy assaults.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

Four attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday.

Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the direction of Pishchane, Kupiansk, and in the area of Holubivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Liman sector 24 times. They tried to break into our defences in the areas of Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske, and in the direction of Serednyi, Serebryanka, Shandryholove, and Yampil.

In the Siversky sector, our defenders successfully stopped seven attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk sector, four firefights were registered yesterday in the direction of Bila Hora and in the area of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Oleksandr-Kalynove.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor's assault attacks in the vicinity of populated areas: Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nikanorivka, Novoukrainka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the vicinity of settlements yesterday: Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske, Maliivka, Temyrivka, and Zelene Pole.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Plavni.

Over the past day, the enemy made six attempts to advance in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the occupiers' offensive potential in the rear.