Enemy subversive reconnaissance group that wanted to enter Stepnohirsk was destroyed. Mop-up operations have been carried out, - Southern Defense Forces

Last week, an enemy subversive group tried to enter the southern district of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Last week, on Friday, a subversive enemy group tried to enter the southern district of Stepnohirsk, where there are multi-storey buildings, where there are many places to hide and gain a foothold. For example, there are many basements, many different buildings that are not destroyed. He (the enemy - Ed.) now has a new tactic: when it approaches settlements, it does not storm them, but uses infiltration tactics, when small infantry groups of one or two people, using modernized reconnaissance equipment, such as thermal imaging cloaks, try to penetrate our defense, bypass our positions, enter the rear, this settlement and gain a foothold in these so-called basements and buildings," he explained.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russian army conducted more than 500 strikes, there are destructions

The spokesman added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces actively countered this hostile attempt, destroyed the subversive and reconnaissance groups and cleared the area of Stepnohirsk.

"The enemy is now trying to use such tactics in many other areas, including the Prydniprovskyi direction," Voloshyn summarized.

Earlier, he also said that the enemy is trying to push our soldiers out of Kamianske and Plavni in the Orikhiv direction. The Southern Defense Forces also stated that on the night of July 25, a Russian subversive group tried to break through to Stepnohirsk.