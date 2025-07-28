Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russian army conducted more than 500 strikes, there are destructions

Over the past day, the enemy fired from aircraft, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and launched almost 400 drones, mostly FPV, at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

On 27 July, the occupiers used 379 drones (mostly FPV) on the towns and villages of the region, fired 2 rocket launchers, 137 artillery, and 5 air strikes. Law enforcement officers registered 4 reports of destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Chervonodniprovka in Zaporizhzhia district, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske in Vasylivka district, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Solodke, Preobrazhenka, Charivne in Polohiv district.

Private and apartment buildings of civilians were damaged as a result of shelling in the frontline settlements.

