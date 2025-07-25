ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10696 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
341 0

Russian Federation fired artillery at residential area in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. Woman seriously wounded

Shelling of Stepnohirsk on 25 July 2025 A woman is injured

Russian occupiers attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

The strike was delivered on residential buildings, resulting in damage to houses.

A 64-year-old woman was also seriously wounded.

"The injured woman was evacuated to a medical facility, she is being provided with all the necessary medical care. Doctors assess her condition as serious," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night: there was hit, man wounded

Author: 

shoot out (14215) Zaporizka region (1353) Vasylivskyy district (57) Stepnohirsk (23)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 