Russian Federation fired artillery at residential area in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. Woman seriously wounded

Russian occupiers attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

The strike was delivered on residential buildings, resulting in damage to houses.

A 64-year-old woman was also seriously wounded.

"The injured woman was evacuated to a medical facility, she is being provided with all the necessary medical care. Doctors assess her condition as serious," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night: there was hit, man wounded