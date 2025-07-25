Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night: there was hit, man wounded

On the night of 25 July, Russians attacked Pavlohrad, as well as Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

At night, the defenders eliminated 7 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Air Military Command. However, there were hits in the Sinelnykivskyi district - Malomykhailivska and Vasylkivska communities. A 69-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in moderate condition. A fire broke out on a farm. An unused building caught fire.

An apartment building, 3 garages and a power line were also damaged.

In Pavlohrad, a UAV attack set fire to the territory of an enterprise.

In Nikopol, the Russian army used FPV drones. It dropped ammunition from a UAV. It hit the district centre and the Marhanets community. The fire engulfed an outbuilding and a garage.

