Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four wounded, 17-year-old boy in serious condition. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The sounds of war continue unabated in the Nikopol region. Throughout the day, the aggressor shelled the district center, as well as the Myrove and Marhanets communities. The area was terrorized with drones and artillery," the report says.

As a result of enemy attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded and hospitalized in serious condition. A 34-year-old woman was also injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

In addition, 2 educational and medical institutions, a shopping centre and a cafe were damaged. A multi-storey building, 5 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged. There were several fires.

The Russian army attacked Synelnykove district with FPV drones. It hit the Mezhova and Velykomykhailivka communities.



A 53-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were injured by Russian shelling. They were taken to hospital in moderate condition.



An outbuilding was also destroyed, and a business and a car were damaged.

