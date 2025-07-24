Ruscists attacked Kostiantynivka with FABs. Two women killed, 12 wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with FABs, killing two women and injuring 12 civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at about 11:02 a.m., the ruscists attacked the city with "FAB-250" with the UMPC module three times. Residential buildings came under attack.

"As a result of the occupiers' attack, 48- and 59-year-old women were killed in the street. In addition, 12 civilians aged 41 to 85 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations, contusions and bruises.



The citizens were provided with qualified medical care," the statement said.

Among the damaged objects are 5 multi-storey and 8 private houses, commercial establishments and vehicles.

