Consequences of Russian strike on Kharkiv: 33 injured, including child. PHOTOS

At least 21 people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the Russian occupiers' attack on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"At one of the locations, windows were smashed in apartment buildings, the fire of 7 cars was localized. At another location, garages and cars were damaged in a garage co-operative.



A civilian enterprise also caught fire as a result of the strike," the statement said.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to 33.

As a reminder, on 24 July 2025, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv with KABs.

