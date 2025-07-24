Day in Donetsk region: 12 settlements attacked, six people wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 12 settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillya, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Seversk, Sloviansk, the villages of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and the villages of Vodianske, Starorayske, and Tetyanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, an enemy FPV drone injured two civilians.

In Dobropillia, a house and 2 cars were damaged; in Vodianske, 3 people were wounded and 5 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Droysheve, 3 houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Myrne of the Sloviansk district, the administrative building was damaged. In Novoselivka of the Cherkasy district, 2 houses, 2 administrative buildings, and 3 cars were damaged.

A drone attack in Starorayske injured a person and damaged vehicles.

A civilian was injured in Zarichne, and 3 houses were destroyed.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with artillery and drones, injuring a civilian, damaging an apartment building, 3 private houses, a garage, and a bus. In Novodmitrivka, 2 houses and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

The Russian army shelled Siversk with artillery, wounding a civilian and destroying 6 private houses.

In addition, after midnight today, the occupants shelled Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Novoselivka. Residential buildings, educational institutions, a cultural centre, and cars were damaged.

Watch more: Enemy attacked the Sloviansk district at night: cultural centre was destroyed. VIDEO

















