Enemy attacked the Sloviansk district at night: cultural centre was destroyed. VIDEO

On the night of 24 July, the Sloviansk community came under hostile fire again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.

"In the village of Myrne, a Shahed (Geran-2) kamikaze drone hit a house of culture. The building was completely destroyed and burnt down.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," said the head of the CMA.

