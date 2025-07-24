ENG
Russians have advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The line of contact near Ridkodub and Karpivka has been clarified. The enemy has advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai," the statement said.

The line of contact near Ridkodub and Karpivka has been clarified.

Russians advance near Zelenyi Hai

