Russians have advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The line of contact near Ridkodub and Karpivka has been clarified. The enemy has advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai," the statement said.
