Russians have advanced near Oleksandrohrad, Komar, and five other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near 7 settlements in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Oleksandrograd, Komar, Voskresenka, Diliivka, Torske, Karpivka, and Leonidivka," the report says.

Read more: Russia occupied Hrushevske and has advances in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP