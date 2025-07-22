Russia has occupied Hrushivske and is advancing in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are making advances in Donetsk region. The enemy has also occupied Hrushivske.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has occupied Hrushivske and also advanced near Voskresenka, Horikhove, Maiak and Zatyshok," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password