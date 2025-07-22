ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12678 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
1 669 2

Russia has occupied Hrushivske and is advancing in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are making advances in Donetsk region. The enemy has also occupied Hrushivske.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Hrushivske and also advanced near Voskresenka, Horikhove, Maiak and Zatyshok," the report said.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Yablunivka in Sumy region and is advancing in region and in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian advance and occupation What is known as of 22 July
Russian advance and occupation What is known as of 22 July
Russian advance and occupation What is known as of 22 July
Russian advance and occupation What is known as of 22 July
Russian advance and occupation What is known as of 22 July

Author: 

Donetska region (4146) Volnovaskyy district (238) Pokrovskyy district (608) Voskresenka (2) Hrushivske (1) Zatyshok (3) Mayak (2) Horikhove (1) DeepState (191)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 