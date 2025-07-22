Russia has occupied Hrushivske and is advancing in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are making advances in Donetsk region. The enemy has also occupied Hrushivske.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Hrushivske and also advanced near Voskresenka, Horikhove, Maiak and Zatyshok," the report said.

