Enemy has occupied Yablunivka in Sumy region and is advancing in region and in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - DeepState. MAP
In the Sumy region, Russian invaders occupied Yablunivka and advanced near Yunakivka. The occupiers are also advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Yablunivka (Sumy region) and advanced near Yunakivka (Sumy region), Khatne (Kharkiv region), Romanivka and Toretsk (Donetsk region)," the statement said.
