Ruscists hit high-rise building in Kharkiv with KAB. There are victims (updated)

Russian occupiers have struck at Kharkiv.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"A strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary, the KAB," he said in a statement.

The Air Force warned of the launch of the KAB in the direction of the city from the north.

"Preliminary, two KABs struck the central part of Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district, residential area," the mayor added.

Later, the head of the city said that the KAB hit a high-rise building.

"There is information that people are trapped under the rubble. The second hit was on a civilian enterprise. A fire. There is no information on casualties," he said.

"According to the updated information - hit near a multi-storey building. About 15 cars are burning at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov added.

The head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov said that the occupiers struck Shevchenkivskyi district of the city with 2 KABs.

At the moment, one victim is known - a 27-year-old woman.

As of 11:33 a.m., three people have been reported injured.

As of 12:00 p.m., the number of victims increased to 16.

Among them is a 10-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.

The number of victims increased to 33 as of 13:09 p.m.

