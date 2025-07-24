ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12732 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
2 040 7

Russian forces killed family of three in Pidlyman, Kharkiv region. Occupiers struck with FAB bomb. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region with an air strike. A family was killed.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 11:30 p.m., Russian troops hit the FAB-250 with a UMPK.

A house was damaged and fires broke out.

The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family died: A 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband, and their 36-year-old son.

They were IDPs from the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district.

See more: Russians have advanced near Novoekonomichne and Zelenyi Hai, - DeepState. MAP

Russia shelled Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region One person killed
Russia shelled Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region One person killed
Russia shelled Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region One person killed
Russia shelled Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region One person killed
Russia shelled Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region One person killed

Author: 

shoot out (14203) FAB (21) Kharkivska region (840) Izyumskyy district (68) Pidlyman (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 