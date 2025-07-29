General Staff: 73 combat engagements recorded on front; most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 PM, a total of 73 combat engagements have occurred along the entire frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

The occupiers continue to strike border settlements. The following villages were hit by enemy artillery fire: Starykove, Seredyna-Buda, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turia, Stepok, Myropilske, and Malushyne in Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven clashes took place since the start of the day. Additionally, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped one guided bomb, and launched 119 attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of Pishchane.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Torske, and in the direction of Serednie, Shandryholove, and Yampil. Three more clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka—all attempts were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Toretsk four times; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy launched 29 attacks on our defenders’ positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvyrove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Orikhove, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. Fighting continues at three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling two enemy attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Zelene Pole.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day; the settlement of Bilohiria was hit by an airstrike with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks near the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults, and two more are ongoing. An airstrike hit Olhivka.