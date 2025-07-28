General Staff: 90 clashes recorded along front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, a total of 90 combat engagements have occurred along the entire frontline.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

The invaders continue to strike border settlements. Enemy artillery fire damaged the settlements of Arkhypivka in Chernihiv region; Tovstodubove, Yizdetske, Bila Bereza, Khodyne, Bobylivka, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Novodymitrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Huta, Malushyne, and Stara Huta in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six clashes took place since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy conducted eight airstrikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 159 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units launched two attacks on our troops’ positions near Zelenyi and Krasnyi Pershyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian units’ positions near Stepova Novoselivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor launched 19 attacks today near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, and toward Dronivka and Serebrianka. Currently, five clashes continue.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attempted to advance three times near Hryhorivka and toward Vyimka, all enemy attempts to push into our units’ positions were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack near Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops’ positions six times near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 34 attacks today on our defenders’ positions near Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne. Fighting continues in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka. Five more clashes are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no clashes have been recorded so far; however, the enemy carried out airstrikes with unguided air-to-surface missiles and guided bombs on the settlements of Zaliznychne and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an attack near Kamianske, while the occupiers’ aviation struck Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults.