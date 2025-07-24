92 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and North Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day until 4:00 PM, 92 combat engagements have occurred on the front lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements were hit by shelling from Russian territory, including Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Turia, Pokrovka, Korenok, Nova Huta, Vovkivka, and Petrushivka in Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults since the start of the day, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy also carried out six airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs and launched 180 shelling attacks, five of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on our positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske, all enemy attacks have been repelled so far.

In the Kupiansk direction, the adversary attempted to advance four times near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Velyka Shapkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 16 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, and Serednie. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

No active enemy offensive actions were recorded today in the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers attempted 25 times to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and toward Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding the enemy’s pressure and repelled 20 attacks. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times near the settlements of Piddubne, Maliivka, Voskresenka, moving toward Tymyrivka and Oleksandrohrad. One combat engagement continues.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched attacks with unguided rockets targeting the area around the settlement of Zaliznychne. No active enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers conducted an assault near Stepnohirsk. In total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions five times near Dniprovske, Sadove, and Prydniprovske. Additionally, airstrikes were carried out on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.

On other frontlines, the situation remained largely unchanged.