Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,046,270 people (+1,050 per day), 11,046 tanks, 30,746 artillery systems, 23,047 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,046,270 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.07.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 1046270 (+1050) people
- tanks - 11046 (+5) units
- armored combat vehicles - 23047 (+10) units
- artillery systems - 30746 (+24) units
- MLRS - 1446 (+0) units
- air defense systems - 1199 (+0) units
- airplanes - 421 (+0) units
- helicopters - 340 (+0)
- operational and tactical level UAVs - 47638 (+86)
- cruise missiles - 3533 (+0)
- ships / boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- motor vehicles and tankers - 56137 (+96)
- special equipment - 3935 (+0)
