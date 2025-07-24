Enemy launched 43 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 67 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 PM, there have been 130 combat engagements on the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the report of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian occupiers carried out one missile strike and 54 airstrikes, launched four missiles, and dropped 91 guided bombs. Additionally, the Russians deployed 1,156 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,821 shelling attacks on Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, our troops have repelled 15 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, using seven guided bombs, and carried out 190 shelling attacks, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched five assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske, all enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our defenders near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

Read more: 92 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and North Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction since the start of the day, Russian occupiers launched 17 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampilivka, Torske, and in the direction of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, and Serednie. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, fighting continues near Hryhorivka.

One enemy attack was repelled in the Kramatorsk direction, in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked Defense Forces positions four times. The main enemy efforts are concentrated near Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Katerynivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Since the start of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 43 times in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, as well as in the directions of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. The Defense Forces hold back enemy assaults, inflicting significant losses — 67 occupiers were neutralized today on this direction, including 49 were killed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy assaults near Piddubne, Maliivka, Voskresenka, in the directions of Temyrivka and Oleksandrhrad. Four battles are still ongoing.

See more: USF units hit 726 unique enemy targets in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, unguided rockets struck areas near the settlement of Zaliznychne. No enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance near the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions five times and also carried out an airstrike on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions.